NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $50.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NUVA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NuVasive to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.23.

NuVasive Price Performance

NuVasive stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 251,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

