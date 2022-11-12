NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $50.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NUVA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NuVasive to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.23.
NuVasive Price Performance
NuVasive stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $62.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 251,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
