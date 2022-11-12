JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Underweight

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

About CytomX Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.