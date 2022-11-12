JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Underweight

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.
CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance
CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.