CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Director Barry T. Smitherman Acquires 8,005 Shares

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 173,038 shares during the period. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 597,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 166.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.