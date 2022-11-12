Michael J. Arougheti Sells 2,983 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 390.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.