Sanjiv Patel Sells 14,000 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $282,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjiv Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $296,520.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $328,580.00.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

RLAY stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

A number of research firms have commented on RLAY. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

