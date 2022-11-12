BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $312.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.92.

Shares of BNTX opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.58. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.54.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in BioNTech by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

