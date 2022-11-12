Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:RBA opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

