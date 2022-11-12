Elly Keinan Buys 23,800 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) insider Elly Keinan acquired 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,529.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE KD opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 82.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth $50,044,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Kyndryl by 4,594.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after buying an additional 2,953,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
