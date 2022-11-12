Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$6.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CWXZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $7.13.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
