Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.58.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SU stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncor Energy (SU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.