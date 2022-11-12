Michael D. Hansen Sells 17,298 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Hansen sold 17,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $234,041.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,880.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 792,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 410,424 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 172,145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

