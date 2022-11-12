ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) were down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.47. Approximately 153,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,737,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

See Also

