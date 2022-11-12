ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 8.3%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.34. 1,073,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 70,985,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.