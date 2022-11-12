Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Trading Down 10.6%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $136.52 and last traded at $138.00. 29,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 430,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.31.
Several research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.92.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average is $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
