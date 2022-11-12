Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Trading Down 10.6%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $136.52 and last traded at $138.00. 29,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 430,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average is $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

About Chart Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 212.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.