ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 10.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 666,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,733,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

