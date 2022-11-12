Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Down 11.7%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) fell 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $8.05. 11,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 262,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARHS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.38 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Arhaus by 28.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth $36,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

