Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading Up 17.3%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) shares were up 17.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 5,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 590,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EBS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $784.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

About Emergent BioSolutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 606,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 188,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.