Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading 17.3% Higher

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) shares shot up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.84 and last traded at $62.84. 30,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,356,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Citigroup upped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

