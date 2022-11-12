Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 17.8% Higher

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) traded up 17.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $46.99. 118,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,422,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.
Trade Desk Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Stories
