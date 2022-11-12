Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 17.8% Higher

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) traded up 17.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $46.99. 118,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,422,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

