Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading 20.3% Higher

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares were up 20.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.80. Approximately 10,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 788,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 3,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $216,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $286,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,849,933.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trupanion by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Trupanion by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Trupanion by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 138,491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 62,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

