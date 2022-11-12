Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Price Up 18%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 18% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 2.44 and last traded at 2.43. Approximately 36,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,200,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.06.

KIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.18.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 61.16%. The firm had revenue of 54.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 56.27 million. Research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 3,130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,943,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 27,992,729.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David L. Sze purchased 500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.32 per share, with a total value of 1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,869,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,765,126.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 3,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,943,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,992,729.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,665,000 shares of company stock worth $8,678,150 over the last 90 days. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 410,838 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 66.7% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

