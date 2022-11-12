NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Up 20.6%

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 20.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $202.36 and last traded at $202.27. 10,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 247,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.76.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
