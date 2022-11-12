NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Up 20.6%

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 20.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $202.36 and last traded at $202.27. 10,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 247,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

