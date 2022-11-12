Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 19.4%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shot up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 5.71 and last traded at 5.66. 48,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,143,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.89.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is 4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares in the company, valued at 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $35,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth $81,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.