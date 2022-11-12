Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Up 25.9%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price rose 25.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 242,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,132,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 101,527 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,006.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $291,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.