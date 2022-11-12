Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Trading 18.8% Higher

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) shares traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 2.40 and last traded at 2.40. 5,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,227,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Sonder Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $443.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 1.96 and its 200-day moving average is 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonder

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.28 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 121.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonder news, insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of Sonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total value of 99,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth about $75,343,000. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth about $36,507,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth about $21,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth about $13,094,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth about $5,353,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

