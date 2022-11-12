N-able (NYSE:NABL) Trading 26.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) shares rose 26.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. N-able traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 5,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 526,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $209,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,929.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of N-able by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in N-able by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

