Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Up 18.3%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.91 and last traded at $49.87. Approximately 20,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,271,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 10,161.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 198,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Coupa Software by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Coupa Software by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.