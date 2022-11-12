IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 379,076 shares.The stock last traded at $17.55 and had previously closed at $16.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

