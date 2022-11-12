ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price Up 18%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) rose 18% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 14,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,079,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. ACV Auctions’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $774,598.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,703.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 61.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 136.3% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,319,000 after buying an additional 2,232,560 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 106.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

