VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 87,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,830,066 shares.The stock last traded at $23.55 and had previously closed at $22.99.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

