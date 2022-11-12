Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 363,987 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $5.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,270,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 222,795 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 189.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 516,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 378,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 75,840 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 872.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 292,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 262,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 79.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

