Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 363,987 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $5.87.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.
Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.
