Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading Up 20.8%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 199,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,371,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Marqeta’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marqeta by 11.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Marqeta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marqeta by 11.1% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.