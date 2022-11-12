Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $90,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in ResMed by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total value of $1,299,348.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,714. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $223.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $275.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.42 and its 200 day moving average is $217.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

