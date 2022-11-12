Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.30. 60,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,013,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSBR. Barclays reduced their price target on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,983,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 421,575 shares during the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

