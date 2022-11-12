ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Down 5%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.29. 347,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,178,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

