CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Up 15%

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) rose 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$27.65 and last traded at C$27.65. Approximately 277,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 710,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.75.
CAE Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
