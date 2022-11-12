CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Up 15%

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) rose 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$27.65 and last traded at C$27.65. Approximately 277,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 710,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.75.

CAE Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80.

About CAE

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$941.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Further Reading

