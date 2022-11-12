StockNews.com Downgrades Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company.
ALG stock opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.02. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.26.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.
