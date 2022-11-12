Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
ASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.56.
Ashland Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. Ashland has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.00.
Ashland Company Profile
Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.
