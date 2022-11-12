Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

ASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.56.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. Ashland has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ashland by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

