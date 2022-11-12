Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Delek US from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of DK stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. Delek US has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

