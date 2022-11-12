Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 2.8 %

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 385,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 262,067 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 210,332 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 256,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

