Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

ORA opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average is $85.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,588 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $155,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $155,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $243,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $75,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,115. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

