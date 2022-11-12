Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $1.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 64.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321,722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.3% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,054,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $197,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,031 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,203 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,279,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.