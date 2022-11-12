StockNews.com Downgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 155.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

