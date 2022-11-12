M&T Bank Corp Buys 81,062 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.11% of WisdomTree Investments worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 891,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 34,563.8% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,302 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Stock Performance

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $771.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

WisdomTree Investments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WETF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

