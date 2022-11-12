M&T Bank Corp Acquires 827 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 12.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,912,000 after purchasing an additional 392,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.63 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

