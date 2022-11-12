M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,835 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,547,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $435.68 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $784.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.05.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

