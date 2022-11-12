Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. CWM LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,733 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

CDAY stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -128.04 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.