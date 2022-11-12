Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) by 521.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,886 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 110.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 69,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 232.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 38,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 77.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Rubius Therapeutics Stock Performance

RUBY opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.44. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

