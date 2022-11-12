LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $215,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN opened at $52.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

