Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 18,327 Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextCure were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextCure by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 224.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $49.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.14. NextCure, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NextCure from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NextCure from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NextCure from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

